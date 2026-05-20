Bryson DeChambeau Casts Doubt on Famous Video of Astronaut Playing Golf on Moon: ‘I Don’t Think the Footage is Real’

Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau told Katie Miller he doesn’t believe the footage of astronauts playing golf on the moon was real.

The revelation came on the latest episode of The Katie Miller Podcast. At one point in the conversation, Miller asked him if he’d rather win The Masters but only eat vegetables at the Champions Dinner, or play golf on the moon but never win a Masters tournament.

As the scenario stumped DeChambeau, Miller followed up by asking if DeChambeau believed the footage of Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard playing golf on the moon in February 1971 was real.

“Oh, I don’t– here we– conspiracy theories,” he said. “I don’t know. Look, Elon says we’ve definitely gone there, so I tend to go that route because he’s the man that knows quite a bit about all that. Artemis just went around the moon, so I do believe if we spent a lot of our resources like they say we did. I think we did.”

He then added, “I don’t think the footage is real, but I think we did go to the moon. I don’t know about the footage. It’s quite wild.”

The moon landing appears to be a common topic on Miller’s show. Months earlier, rapper Nicki Minaj told her she didn’t believe humans landed on the moon at all.

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