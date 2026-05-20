‘Fat A**’: Graham Platner Said Video of American Purple Heart Recipient Getting Shot ‘Never Gets Old’

Graham Platner, the presumptive Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine, once remarked that a video of an American soldier being shot “never gets old” in a post on Reddit, castigating the Purple Heart recipient as a “dumb motherf*cker” and “fat a**.”

Reacting to the clip of Pfc. Ted Daniels engaging in a firefight with the Taliban back in 2012, Platner wrote, in a 2019 comment resurfaced by Fox News Digital, “This video never gets old. Dumb mother f*cker. At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible shit decision possible when it comes to small unit combat.”

In an interview about the video that so delighted Platner — in which Daniels can be heard shouting, “Help me,” and “I’m hit” — the veteran said that his squad “was pinned down by machine gun fire” and he “came out into the open to draw fire so my squad could get to safety.”

“I don’t know if I held it together, but I tried to,” Daniels told The Washington Post. “I put my ass on the line for other guys. I still functioned even though I was scared to death.”

He also revealed that “the first time he watched the video. His hands shook. For the next several days, he couldn’t sleep, and he struggled to eat.”

Platner’s campaign did not respond to a Fox News’ request for comment. In other since-deleted Reddit posts, Platner urged “women concerned about sexual assault to “take some responsibility for themselves and not get so f*cked up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to?” and revealed that he feels compelled to “jerk off every time I sit in a portash*tter.” He defended porta potty crack as “sh*tposting.”

“You should read the comments in context. It’s very clear I’m joking,” Platner told Fox.

Platner is set to take on Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), a moderate seeking a sixth term in office, in this November’s general election.

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