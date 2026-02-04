Nicki Minaj Tells Katie Miller She Thinks Moon Landing Was Fake

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rapper Nicki Minaj recently admitted to Katie Miller that she believes America has never actually sent astronauts to the moon.

Minaj appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Katie Miller Podcast, Miller — the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller — brought up the topic of conspiracy theories. She then detailed her belief in the theory of chemtrails.

“Today, mine’s the chemtrails,” Miller said. Minaj was unfamiliar with theory, prompting Miller to explain the basics of it. Miller specifically cited recent social media posts claiming the weather was being manipulated to cause the winter storms afflicting much of the country.

Miller then rattled off other theories, including one that piquee Minaj’s interest. The conversation continued:

MILLER: You know, like other conspiracy theories, like did we actually land a man on the moon? Did the president get the elections? MINAJ: No, I don’t think we we landed on the moon. MILLER: You don’t? MINAJ: No. MILLER: I asked Elon this one. He said he said we did indeed land on the moon.

Minaj simply shrugged at the last comment.

In recent weeks, the rapper has been embraced by the MAGA world due to her support of President Donald Trump. She spoke glowingly of the president at an event in the nation’s capital, and Trump gifted her one of his million-dollar gold visa cards.

