ESPN’s Joe Buck Stunned by Blatant Missed Call in Final Moments of Rams-Falcons Game

Monday Night Football announcer Joe Buck was stunned by a game-altering no-call during the Los Angeles Rams’ matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

In the final seconds of the fourth quarter, the Rams had the ball while trailing the Falcons 27-24. On the first play of the drive, quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a pass to a wide-open Xavier Smith that was just out of his reach. Had the throw been more accurate, Smith likely would have scored the game-winning touchdown.

On the next play, Stafford again tried to go deep. This time, he threw down the field to Tutu Atwell, but Atwell was unable to bring the ball in. Replays of the sequence showed that Falcons cornerback Dee Alford was pulling on one of Atwell’s arms, forcing him to try to make the catch with just one hand.

“Boy, I tell you, they might’ve missed a pass interference,” Buck said.

Joe Buck and rules analyst Russell Yurk called out the refs missing pass interference against the Falcons on a Rams deep ball in the final seconds. "That's a missed call!" "That's a pass interference." The Falcons hang on to win, 27-24. 🏈🦓🎙️ #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/ghGDDgJInm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 30, 2025

Rules analyst Russell York agreed, explaining Alford holding his arm back was enough contact to warrant the penalty.

“That was Dee Alford in coverage,” Buck continued, “and he had a hold of Tutu Atwell’s arm. No call!”

Prior to the next play, the Falcons called timeout, giving Buck the chance to discuss the play even further.

“Let’s take another look at that downfield with Atwell and Alford,” Buck said. “Watch the left arm of Atwell and the grab here, not allowing his arm to make the catch. That’s a missed call!”