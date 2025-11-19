ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Goes Off on Critics Who Accuse Network of Bias Toward SEC: ‘F Off!’

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit on Monday fired back at critics who accuse him and the network of having a bias toward the SEC in their coverage.

The Southeastern Conference has long been viewed as the gold standard in college football, featuring powerhouse programs like Georgia, Alabama, and LSU. Some have argued that the SEC’s reputation has led to some teams being ranked higher than they deserve to be, fueling the narrative that there’s a bias. Those critics accused ESPN of a similar bias, claiming analysts like Herbstreit and Paul Finebaum often speak too favorably of teams within the conference.

On Monday’s episode of Herbstreit’s podcast Nonstop, he and co-host Joey Galloway were discussing the past weekend’s games and how the rankings would be affected. During that conversation, Herbstreit took a moment to address his critics when he said: