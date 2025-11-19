The View’s Joy Behar believes a conservative woman could win the presidency before a liberal woman could.

On the Behind the Table podcast, Behar and Sunny Hostin joined View producer Brian Teta and the conversation at one point centered around whether the United States would ever have a woman president. Behar threw out Republican Liz Cheney — a vocal critic of President Donald Trump — as someone she could see winning.

“It’s possible that somebody like a Liz Cheney could win if she wasn’t in the doghouse with her own party right now. She could be somebody who could run. I think maybe a conservative woman would win faster than a liberal. It’s possible,” she said.

Teta agreed and added that “a lot of people” think a conservative woman could win long before a liberal candidate.

“A white conservative woman, yes,” Hostin threw out, adding there is “still a lot of misogyny” in the country.

Hostin chalked up Trump’s presidency to a “reaction” to the country “having a Black president” in former President Barack Obama.

“There was a reaction to feminism [too], a backlash to feminism,” Behar said. “So there will be reaction to any kind of progress.”

On The View itself, the hosts had gone over former First Lady Michelle Obama claiming the United States is not ready for a woman president. Behar noted other countries have elected female leaders, while Alyssa Farah-Griffin argued that presidential candidates like Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Kamala Harris have been too flawed to win their respective elections, both against Trump.

“I respectfully disagree with the first lady,” she said. “I don’t think that we’re not ready. I think when you look at the two candidates that were Democratic nominees, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, there is sexism that plays in. They were flawed candidates.”