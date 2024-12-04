‘Get Some F*cking Glasses!’ Houston Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Absolutely Torches Refs After His Team’s Loss

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka went off on the referees for what he claimed was inconsistent officiating in the team’s Tuesday loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Late in the game, Udoka had seemingly had enough when he and star center Alperen Sengun got into it with the refs. Both of them were ejected, prompting Udoka to take things even further and start yelling at them. Throughout the altercation, other Rockets coaches and players had to hold Udoka back as he tried to get in the face of one of the refs.

Ime Udoka & Alperen Sengun both get tossed and Ime got his money's worth. Safe to say the ref was a little intimidated. pic.twitter.com/fL5fHYbMyS — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) December 4, 2024

After the game, Udoka was asked what he saw on the court that led to his late-game outburst.

“Missed calls,” Udoka responded. “Blatant missed calls right in front of you. You know, you’re calling ticky-tack moving screens and little shit like that; and then you don’t want to call the obvious ones right in front of you. So that was it. [Sengun] got fouled a few times on that drive, on the layup, and they don’t want to call it. Told them to get some fucking glasses. Open your eyes.

"Blatant missed calls. Ticky-tack moving screens and little shit like that. Told 'em get some fucking glasses open your eyes." -Ime Udoka pic.twitter.com/SZJJ3bWYPK — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) December 4, 2024

If recent history is anything to go by, Udoka will surely be fined for his harsh comments. Last season, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 for simply making a money gesture toward an official during a game.