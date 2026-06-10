Madison Square Garden Accuses Mamdani of Turning Venue into ‘Police State’ in Scathing Statement on Security Restrictions

Madison Square Garden blasted New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday over the security restrictions being enforced for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Ahead of Monday’s Game 3, a host of new measures were put in place thanks to the arrival of President Donald Trump. In addition to multiple city blocks being closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, attendees has to go through “TSA-style” security screenings just to get inside.

Those hoping to watch the game outside the Garden were also out of the luck, as the NYPD canceled the venue’s outdoor watch party. An alternate watch party was organized in nearby Bryant Park, but the occasion turned sour when violence broke out and nearly two dozen people were arrested.

For Game 4, Mamdani announced that the watch party would return. Other measures, however, would remain in place.

NEW YORK: We’re back outside the Garden. We have approved a ticketed MSG watch party for Game 4. More details soon. As we prepare to watch together, let me be clear: this is a historic, joyful moment for our city. We will not allow it to be disrupted by violence. Be safe,… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 9, 2026

In a statement published Wednesday, the Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. criticized claimed it wasn’t enough. The statement read:

Mayor Mamdani’s “granting” of a watch party permit is disingenuous at best. It came with multiple conditions, including not allowing more than 1,000 spectators and demanding that they all must have a ticket. But more important is the Mayor’s plan to freeze out fans from celebrating outside Madison Square Garden, which will turn the streets around MSG into a police state.

In statement, MSG Sports calls Mayor Mamdani's issuing of a watch party permit for Game 4 ‘disingenuous at best’ and criticizes his plan ‘to freeze out fans from celebrating outside Madison Square Garden. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/4zK52bRoaW — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 10, 2026

According to the actual permit, however, Madison Square Garden specifically requested a permit to allow for no more than 1,000 people. The permit was obtained by Katie Honan of The City Reporter.

“Here’s MSG’s permit application, shared by city official,” Honan tweeted with a copy of the application. “The organization put in for between 500-999 fans. The option can go up 10,000 or more, per website.”

Here’s MSG’s permit application, shared by city official. The organization put in for between 500-999 fans. The option can go up 10,000 or more , per website https://t.co/VIsMnvaecF pic.twitter.com/6oVhpjNhBu — katie honan (@katie_honan) June 10, 2026

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