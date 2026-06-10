Knicks to Keep Strict Security Measures at Madison Square Garden for NBA Finals Game 4, Even If Trump Doesn’t Show Up

Although President Donald Trump was not expected to attend Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks will keep some of the strict security measures that frustrated fans on Monday.

Trump’s presence at Game 3 necessitated an entirely new level of security that sports fans were unfamiliar with. The NYPD, for example, closed off a 12-block area around Madison Square Garden hours before the game began.

This area was also closed off to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Additionally, fans going to the game were subject to “TSA-style” security screenings and a strict no-bag policy.

The Knicks advised fans to arrive at Madison Square Garden two hours before the game. A highly anticipated watch party outside the venue was also canceled.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans were not happy about their in-game experience being so heavily inconvenienced by the president. Before and after the game, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith repeatedly blasted Trump for deciding to go to the game knowing how it would impact local traffic. Trump responded by calling Smith “dumb as a rock” and an “arrogant fool.”

At the time of writing, Trump was not expected to be at Wednesday’s Game 4. Still, the NYPD announced that morning that the “secure zone” around Madison Square Garden would stay in place. The no-bag policy would also remain.

We know you are excited to cheer on the Knicks tonight, and we are too, but we want everyone to be safe. Starting at 4pm, we will have the same secure zone around MSG as we had on Monday. Everyone will be screened. Get there early and leave the bags at home. pic.twitter.com/zbhdL7LhPQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2026

The NYPD also announced that a ticketed watch party would be held outside Madison Square Garden.

Tonight’s watch party outside MSG will be a ticketed event. Attendees may only enter on the west side of Sixth Ave at West 33rd St. If you leave the designated area of the party, there will be no reentry. Let’s go Knicks! — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2026

The retention of the strict security may have been a response to the chaos that occurred at the Bryant Park watch party on Monday night. Nearly two dozen people were arrested after violence erupted at the park, prompting Mayor Zohran Mamdani to urge fans to be more respectful at the MSG watch party.

NEW YORK: We’re back outside the Garden. We have approved a ticketed MSG watch party for Game 4. More details soon. As we prepare to watch together, let me be clear: this is a historic, joyful moment for our city. We will not allow it to be disrupted by violence. Be safe,… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 9, 2026

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!