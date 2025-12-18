Ex-NASCAR Driver Killed in Fiery Plane Crash In North Carolina

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle was confirmed to be among those killed in a small passenger plane crash Thursday in North Carolina.

The crash occurred Thursday morning at Statesville Regional Airport. According to a report from FOX8 WGHP, the airport said in a statement that the aircraft — a Cessna Citation — crashed while attempting to land at the airport. Flight tracking data obtained by WGHP revealed the plane was headed for Sarasota, Florida.

In a statement posted on X/Twitter, North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson confirmed that Biffle, as well as his family, were killed in the crash. Hudson said:

I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them. They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track. The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were. Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss.

I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them. They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as… — Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) December 18, 2025

Biffle, 55, raced in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2002 to 2016. He was named Rookie of the Year in the Xfinity Series in 2001 before winning the championship in 2002. Biffle was also named among NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.