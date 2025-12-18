Sean Duffy’s Daughter Called Trump’s TSA ‘Unconstitutional’ After ‘Absurdly Invasive’ Pat-Down

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy‘s adult daughter slammed the TSA as “unconstitutional” after describing what she called an “absurdly invasive” pat-down at airport security.

Evita Duffy-Alfonso, 26, posted to X Thursday that she agreed to the pat-down because she is pregnant and wanted to avoid radiation from the full-body scanner.

“I nearly missed my flight this morning after the TSA made me wait 15 minutes for a pat-down because I’m pregnant and didn’t feel like getting radiation exposure from their body scanner,” Duffy-Afonso wrote. “The agents were passive-aggressive, rude, and tried to pressure me and another pregnant woman into just walking through the scanner because it’s ‘safe.'”

She continued:

After finally getting the absurdly invasive pat-down, I barely made my flight. All this for an unconstitutional agency that isn’t even good at its job. Perhaps things would have gone more smoothly if I’d handed over my biometric data to a random private company (CLEAR). Then I could enjoy the special privilege of waiting in a shorter line to be treated like a terrorist in my own country. Is this freedom? Travel, brought to you by George Orwell—and the privilege of convenience based solely on your willingness to surrender biometric data and submit to radiation exposure? The “golden age of transportation” cannot begin until the TSA is gone.

When someone commented that Duffy-Alfonso should run her complaints past her father, she replied, “He isn’t in charge of TSA. TSA is under DHS, which is run by Kristi Noem. If he did have TSA, he’d radically limit it and lobby Congress to abolish it.”

Neither Kristi Noem nor Sean Duffy replied to Duffy-Alfonso on social media assertions on social media. The Hill reached out to DHS and DOT but did not receive responses.

Duffy-Alfonso is the eldest of Sean Duffy and wife Rachel Campos-Duffy’s nine children.