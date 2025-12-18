Trump Spouted Such a Big ‘Batch of Lies’ in His Speech That CNN’s Daniel Dale Had to Update His Fact Check The Next Morning

President Donald Trump continued his diligent work making sure CNN senior reporter Daniel Dale has job security Wednesday evening, including such a large “batch of lies” in his speech that Dale had to update his already lengthy fact-check the next morning.

Trump’s primetime address to the nation was widely panned by critics on both the right and left as largely “pointless.” During his speech, the president made a number of claims during his speech that were exaggerated, inaccurate, misrepresented, or just plain lies.

Dale appeared on The Source with Kaitlan Collins Wednesday evening to sort through some of this “total fiction” from Trump, and joked to Collins that he was able to fact-check the speech “half asleep” because “so many of these claims have been debunked so many times.”

After about two minutes, Dale wrapped up his line-by-line fact-checking, explaining, “I could go on. I don’t have time. So visit cnn.com and we’ll have a full list later.”

Dale shared that list on social media later, writing that Trump had been “repeating the same core batch of lies in most of his speeches and interviews,” and had once again deployed some of these “long-debunked false claims.”

President Trump is repeating the same core batch of lies in most of his speeches and interviews. Here's a fact check of some of the long-debunked false claims he deployed during his address tonight: https://t.co/97Uh21SPPG — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 18, 2025

Thursday morning, Dale posted that he had added new updates.

Added some more items to the fact check on President Trump's lie-filled address last night, including his up-is-down claim that Democrats are demanding big Obamacare premium increases. https://t.co/97Uh21SPPG — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 18, 2025

