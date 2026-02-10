Norwegian Olympian Uses Post-Race Interview to Admit to the World He Cheated on His Girlfriend in Wild Effort to Win Her Back

A Norwegian Olympian revealed in a post-race interview that he cheated on his girlfriend. He hoped that outing himself to the world would help him win her back.

On Tuesday, Norway’s Sturla Holm Lægreid secured bronze in the men’s individual biathlon at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Following the performance, Lægreid spoke with Norwegian outlet NRK and revealed unexpected details about his personal life. Translated from Norwegian in a report from VG, the biathlete said:

And then there’s someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today. Six months ago I met the love of my life. The most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her, and I told her about it a week ago. It’s been the worst week of my life.

Lægreid began to cry as he made the revelation live on TV.

The bronze medalist later told VG that he hoped his act of “committing social suicide” proved that he still cared for her, saying:

I told her a week ago, and then it ended, of course. I’m not ready to give up. I hope that committing social suicide might show how much I love her. I’m taking the consequences for what I’ve done. I regret it with all my heart.

