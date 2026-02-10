‘Pure Disgust’: Karoline Leavitt Relays Trump’s Feelings After Watching ‘Heartbreaking’ Guthrie Video

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump expressed “pure disgust” at the security camera footage of a masked man lurking in front of Nancy Guthrie’s home, about an hour after the FBI released the footage on Tuesday.

Leavitt was asked for the president’s reaction to the footage by NBC reporter Gabe Gutierrez during a press briefing at the White House.

“His initial reaction — of course [like] all Americans — is pure disgust,” Leavitt said. “It’s heartbreaking to see this footage bring to life a story we’ve all been reading about. And again, we’re all just praying for the safety of Nancy Guthrie and that she will return home soon.”

Leavitt started the press briefing off by saying Trump was urging Americans to share whatever tips they have on the suspected kidnapping of 84-year-old Guthrie, who is the mom of NBC star Savannah Guthrie.

She reiterated that sentiment after Gutierrez’s question, saying, “The president directed me to please encourage all Americans with any information to call the FBI. And we hope this case will come to a positive resolution as soon as possible.”

Her answer came shortly after FBI Director Kash Patel shared multiple images and security camera footage of a masked and armed henchman on Nancy Guthrie’s front porch.

Patel said the pictures were recovered from a “previously inaccessible” security camera. He said the feds and Pima County Sheriff’s Department had been working together with “private sector partners” to recover the images and video that may have been “lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors.”

“Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” Patel posted on X.

It is the first piece of major evidence shared by law enforcement, as cops have not been able to identify a suspect or persons of interest in the apparent kidnapping — a story that has dominated news coverage and spurred President Donald Trump to offer significant federal help in the “very unusual” case last week.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than a week; she was last seen on January 31 after she was dropped off at her home by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, around 9:45 p.m. local time, following a family dinner.

Watch above via Spectrum News.

