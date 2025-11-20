UFC Fighter Compares Training With Young Fighters to the Epstein Files in Utterly Bizarre Moment

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

UFC welterweight fighter Belal Muhammad made the baffling decision to compare training with young fighters to the case of Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier in the week, Muhammed spoke at a press conference ahead of his Saturday night fight against Ian Machado Garry. During this presser, the 37-year-old argued that he had a “bright” future in the division thanks to his decision to train with younger fighters.

Then, he took things a step further by referencing the deceased sex trafficker:

My future’s bright, right? I’m training with young masters. Ignacio Bahamondes is probably 28 and I think he’s one of the best strikers in the UFC. Like I said, I got a 17-year-old now, Nacho’s younger brother, who’s a monster, right? It feels like the Epstein files without the, you know, the sex, right? I’m getting their their their powers through sparring and training, so it feels good. And I love training every day with these guys. I’m learning from these guys and I’m growing so much from these guys. The energy they bring, it makes me feel younger and I’m still young in the sport. My body feels good every single day I wake up. I’m blessed to be where I am right now.

Naturally, Muhammad’s comparison left much of the UFC world stunned and perplexed:

Belal Muhammad on his training/sparring partners: “I’ve got a 17 year old now, who’s a monster. It feels like the Epstein files without the sex. I’m getting their powers through sparring and training, so it feels good.” ???????????? h/t @Bendaman2001 pic.twitter.com/qiTDXGtujk — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) November 20, 2025

Why did Belal Muhammad compare his training sessions to the Epstein Files 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/t9iKCw3L3N — Benny P 🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) November 20, 2025

This is the absolute worse way to describe your training sessions https://t.co/8mg5gabqqZ — HEI5MAN DANIELS (@geauxGoat) November 20, 2025

Possibly the worst thing I’ve ever heard. I still don’t even know what this means, dude is so fucking weird https://t.co/TXBvJyKcHB — 💸 (@FNGgtMMA) November 20, 2025

Belal Muhammad is INSANE for this comparison 😭 “I’m training with young monsters. I got a 17 year old now… it feels like the Epstein files without the sex. It feels good. The energy they bring, it makes me feel younger.” #UFCQatar pic.twitter.com/vUnxagMNQ7 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 20, 2025

