Jen Psaki Pounds Trump Over Epstein-Fueled Unpopularity: ‘Even the Manosphere’ Turned On Him

MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki pounded President Donald Trump over unpopularity she says is fueled by the Epstein Files, noting new polls and signs his “allies in the Man-o-sphere are turning on him.”

After a months-long battle against the bill that included an 11th-hour pressure meeting in the Situation Room, Trump announced Wednesday night that he had signed a bill to release the Epstein Files.

On Wednesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host connected the mutiny over the Epstein Files with other indicators of Trump’s unpopularity — including recent criticisms from longtime allies like Joe Rogan and Tim Dillon:

I mean, everywhere you look, there are members of Trump’s own party waking up and realizing that being a supplicant comes with a lot of headaches and very few perks. Even Trump’s allies in the manosphere are turning on him.

TIM DILLON, HOST, THE TIM DILLON SHOW: This is the end of the Trump administration. This is the beginning of the lame duck presidency. It’s obvious to everyone, even his most ardent, ardent supporters show up to the White House like Laura Ingraham, kind of shocked, going, what the hell’s going on?

JOE ROGAN, PODCASTER: I heard there’s no files. I heard it’s a hoax. And then all of a sudden, he’s going to release the files. Well, I thought there was no files. He wants an investigation now. Like, what is going on?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Like, like deportation hype videos with trap beats, and I was like, what are we doing? That’s what I’m saying. Everything is turned into like the WWE.

PSAKI: I mean, those were some of his staunchest defenders. Some of them were.

Doesn’t take a political genius to figure out why Trump’s allies are suddenly thinking twice about coming to his defense. A new Reuters/Ipsos poll out today finds that voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance by a 22-point margin, 22 points. That same poll finds voters disapprove of his handling of the economy by a 24-point margin.

On immigration, the thing—the issue that is supposed to be his signature issue—voters disapprove of Trump by a 10-point margin. And on his handling of the Epstein files, voters disapprove by a whopping 39-point margin.

Every day, Trump seems to get more and more unpopular, more politically isolated, and more reliant on the handful of sycophants he has left who are still willing to abuse their power on his behalf.

So Donald Trump may be feeling kind of like a loner tonight. I mean, his political allies are deserting him, his poll numbers are tanking, and tonight, he was forced to sign a bill to release the Epstein files, which I would note he did without a press pool there. It seems.

He’s in a corner tonight, weaker than he’s ever been. And that raises some important questions, like, what else could he go to, to try to get himself out of this mess? Because, you know, he’s thinking about it. Well, will he try to get his incompetent stooges at the Justice Department to do now that his bill has been signed into law?