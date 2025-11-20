Listen to Jon’s very nuanced reaction to Mohammed bin Salman’s White House visit and right wingers’ Saudi hypocrisy. #theweeklyshow #jonstewart #politics pic.twitter.com/BkLm3Ofoq0 — The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart (@weeklyshowpod) November 20, 2025

Jon Stewart went off on President Donald Trump and MAGA followers defending the president hosting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.

On The Weekly Show, Stewart blasted Republicans for being more upset over Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim Democrat socialist and New York City’s incoming mayor, but not CEOs and the president palling around with the leader of a country with a history of human rights violations.

Stewart said:

This was the whole f**king thing. Do you remember the Mamdani, you know, all these right-wing guys are like, how dare he take a picture with any mom! Has he forgotten the lessons from 9/11? One guy came after me! John Stewart, he’s talking pleasantly with Mamdani. You know, this is a guy — has he forgot 9/11? First of all, f**k you. F**k you to the highest order of f**king you that you can be f**ked. Don’t you ever ask me about that, you f**k. And second of all, your guy hosted a LIV golf tournament in the shadow of the towers with the Saudis and palled around with them. So, again, let me repeat myself, f**k you.

Stewart has long been an advocate for 9/11 first responders and their families, as well as veterans. He’s testified before Congress to extend benefits for 9/11 first responders and to push a bill providing coverage to veterans facing long-term health issues from toxic burn pits overseas.

Trump pushed back on criticism over hosting Saudi’s crown prince, even claiming at one point bin Salman “knew nothing” about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In 2018, Khashoggi went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and never returned. He was never seen exiting the building. The CIA concluded that bin Salman likely ordered the assassination of Khashoggi, a vocal critic of the government.

Stewart accused Republicans of “hypocrisy” when it comes to the Saudi government.

“For any of those right wing guys that want to go out there and criticize the associations between, you know, anybody that would even talk to Mamdani because clearly, you know, he’s so out there with his points of view. Look in the mirror, f**kface!” he said.

Watch above via The Weekly Show.