WATCH: OKC Thunder Players Celebrate Win by Covering Sideline Reporter in Towels Mid-Interview

Oklahoma City Thunders players were in good spirits after the team’s Tuesday win and decided to mess with a sideline reporter in the middle of his interview.

The Thunder on Tuesday night beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-102. Moments after the game, guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was interviewed by FanDuel Sports Network reporter Nick Gallo. At first, the interview was pretty standard.

“Shai, you guys set a massive tone to begin this game,” Gallo said, “and then, of course, they were gonna go on a run and you guys were able to respond. Tell me about the way that this team outlasted the opponent tonight.”

As Gallo was speaking, however, several of Gilgeous-Alexander’s teammates began to surround the two of them. After forward Jalen Williams put a towel on Gilgeous-Alexander’s shoulders, guard Jaylin Williams did the same for Gallo. Then, multiple other teammates continued to pile the towels on Gallo. Soon enough, the mound of towels extended over his shoulders and onto his head.

To Gallo’s credit, he didn’t even acknowledge the shenanigans going on behind him. Like a true professional, he continued the interview with Gilgeous-Alexander as if nothing else was happening. The star guard quickly put an end to it, though.

“Alright guys, chill,” Gilgeous-Alexader said while removing towels from Gallo’s head. “I’m sorry, Nick. They’re children. I’m so sorry.”

Watch above via FanDuel Sports Network

