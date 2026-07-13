GOP Senator Casts Doubt on Mitch McConnell’s Health: ‘I Just Heard From a Source…’

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said a source has told him that a photo of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released by his office to assuage concerns about the senator’s health is “an older photo.”

McConnell, 84, has been hospitalized since June 14. It was reported that paramedics were called to McConnell’s home that day to tend to someone unconscious due to cardiac arrest. The senator’s office refused to give any updates on McConnell until Sunday. In a statement, McConnell said he is hospitalized due to a fall. He added that he did not break any bones and did not endure a heart attack or stroke, though he did say he had a mild case of pneumonia.

The statement was accompanied by a photo of a smiling McConnell sitting up in a hospital bed with his wife Elaine Chao beside him. Some users on social media and members of the press questioned the authenticity of the photo.

Johnson joined Monday’s episode of The Balance on Real America’s Voice, where host Eric Bolling asked about the photo.

“I saw a picture that I’m not sure I believe is actually Mitch McConnell from the hospital after what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen,” Bolling said. “Do you believe Mitch McConnell is the one who said, ‘I’m ok. Here’s the picture of my wife, Elaine Chao and I’ in that hospital bed?”

Johnson replied:

Well, I just heard from some other source that was an older photo. So, I really don’t know. I haven’t talked to Mitch. I certainly wish he and his family well. I hope he can recover. It’s– listen. It’s sad to watch people age no matter who that person is. I’ve served with Mitch McConnell for 16 years. Obviously, I’ve disagreed with him on a host of things, but I also know he loves this country. He loves. He loves the Senate. He reveres the Senate. And so, again, I do try and put the best construction on things. I try and look for the best in people. Mitch McConnell also loves his country, so I wish him well. I hope he recovers. I hope he can come back and and contribute and vote with the president’s agenda.

McConnell’s health update came on the heels of the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who died on Saturday at 71.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

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