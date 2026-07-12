‘Lindsey Graham… Is Dead!’ Trump Marks Death of Republican Senator

President Donald Trump mourned the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in a Truth Social post in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

In a statement, the senator’s office said he died from a “brief and sudden illness” on Saturday night. The statement did not elaborate.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement said. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Graham, 71, had served in the Senate since 2003 and was running for reelection this year. He won the Republican primary on June 9 and was set to face Democrat Anne Andrews in November’s general election.

Trump marked the senator’s passing in a Truth Social post, stating:

Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!President DONALD J. TRUMP

Graham ran for president in 2016 and was critical of Trump at the time. Shortly before Trump clinched the Republican nomination, the senator declared, “My party has gone batshit crazy.”

However, the senator warmed to Trump and became a reliable ally in the Senate, and even a golfing buddy, albeit one who suggested the president cheats at the sport.

Graham was one of the more hawkish members of the U.S. Senate and arguably the most fervent supporter of Israel. In March, he appeared on Fox News, where he reiterated his support for Trump’s war on Iran and delivered a message to Israel, which launched the war with the U.S.

“To our friends in Israel, God bless you,” he said. “I’m with Israel. I will be with Israel until our dying day.”

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