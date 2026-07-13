Trump Reveals US Will Hit Iran ‘Hard’ Over The Next Two Days: ‘Not a Damn Thing They Can Do About It’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump said the U.S. Military will be striking Iran “hard” on Monday and Tuesday during a radio interview with conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt.

The president said because Iran violated the fragile ceasefire last weekend by attacking a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the talks of a long-term peace deal have been scrapped. Instead, the U.S. will bomb the enemy

“We’re gonna hit ’em very hard tonight, and we’re gonna hit ’em hard tomorrow,” Trump said. “And there’s not a damn thing they can do about it. They have nothing — they have nothing going except they have big mouths.”

Hewitt loved hearing it.

“Keep it up, Mr. President!” the Fox News contributor said.

Trump told him Iran is run by theocrats who are “stone cold crazy” — which he said has made it hard to hammer out a deal.

“We had a deal yesterday… these people are crazy,” Trump said a moment earlier. “We had a deal where we won everything, and they basically break the deal. To them, deals are made to be broken. They are extremely unreliable people, and frankly if they ever had a nuclear weapon they would use it within one day.”

Trump’s interview with Hewitt follows Iran firing on a Cyprus-flagged merchant ship on Saturday, which led to retaliatory strikes from the U.S. military. Iran claimed it was closing the Strait of Hormuz, but U.S. Central Command and Trump both said that was nonsense and that the U.S. was really in charge.

The president reiterated the U.S. was now the “GUARDIAN” of the strait on Monday morning.

Trump posted on Truth Social the blockade against Iranian ships is back on, while all other countries are free to enter and exit the strait. He said the second change is the U.S. will now be reimbursed “at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped” through the strait, which Trump said is a matter of “FAIRNESS” because the United States is the country guarding passage.

Watch above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!