‘He’s Full of Crap!’ CNN’s Jonah Goldberg Gets Heated Over Zohran Mamdani’s Independence Day Speech

CNN political commentator Jonah Goldberg slammed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Independence Day speech on Friday, emphasizing, “He’s full of crap!”

Earlier on Friday morning, Mamdani spoke to commemorate the Fourth of July, declaring that to powerful people, “America is an arena of supremacy, where only a select few are allowed freedom, where not all are created equal.”

He continued, “At every moment in our past, those who led through exclusion and isolation have tried to win power and enrich themselves by turning us against one another.”

On Friday’s edition of The Arena with Kasie Hunt, Goldberg, also co-founder of The Dispatch, said, “I think he’s full of crap — flat-out.”

He added:

Look, this is a guy who fuels these people who were dividing New Yorkers about AIPAC and Jews constantly. He defends the people who do it. I don’t think it’s — I mean, I could be really puckish and say it’s not irony that the guy is talking about American exceptionalism in that earlier quote, actually coined by Joseph Stalin, but the fact is that I think American exceptionalism is real. And the way he describes America there, I think, is divisive. It’s playing into classic class war nonsense. And this whole idea — look, I think dissent is good and it’s an important right. Free speech is an important right, the right to petition government — all that kind of stuff. But there is this logic from the DSA Left that makes this thing that says, you know, “Dissent is the highest form of patriotism, therefore, treason is the highest form of dissent.” It makes no sense. It’s garbage. He is playing into all these code words about how this is a bad country, that it’s ruled by elites that keep people down, and I think he gets a lot of free press because he’s charming and a good politician.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

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