Here Are the Celebs Spotted Arriving at Taylor Swift’s Wedding

A steady stream of A-list celebrities began arriving at Madison Square Garden on Friday for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding.

The spectacle has prompted an unusually massive media presence. Streets surrounding the stadium are closed, and 135 NYPD officers have been deployed to secure the area. According to The New York Times, which assigned two dozen reporters and editors to cover the event, “by the numbers, the reporting and editing power is akin to what The Times dedicates to a marquee awards ceremony like the Oscars or the Emmys.”

Of the 1,000 expected guests, here’s who has been spotted so far.

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis and Ethan Hawke, who starred in Swift’s music video for “Fortnight,” made their way into the Garden on Friday.

We just spotted Ethan Hawke, who starred in Taylor Swift's "Fortnight" video, and Jason Sudeikis both heading into the wedding at Madison Square Garden! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/vsL5MdQecN — ExtraTV (@extratv) July 3, 2026

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay, who recently sat alongside Swift at the New York Knicks game, was also spotted waving to fans by The New York Times.

Actor Hugh Grant was seen making his way to the arrival tent.

Hugh Grant was seen arriving at Madison Square Garden to celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/GwYBvVzx8a — New York Post (@nypost) July 3, 2026

Singer Benson Boone, who opened for Swift’s Eras Tour in London, also made an appearance.

Benson Boone heads to Taylor and Travis's wedding, and I'm feeling like the odds of him doing a backflip at the reception are HIGH. 😂 pic.twitter.com/D1MzYwbKgi — Page Six (@PageSix) July 3, 2026

Supermodel and longtime Swift friend Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Bradley Cooper were photographed en route.

Bradley Cooper walks over to join girlfriend Gigi Hadid in the car and head off to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s wedding! 💕💐 Gigi is seen wearing a sparkly pink dress. ✨ (🎥: Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/3BcUPREqJP — ExtraTV (@extratv) July 3, 2026

Another longtime friend, Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner — Jared Kushner’s brother — were snapped by paparazzi.

Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner are on their way to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in NYC.✨ (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/KdpI4AtkVK — E! News (@enews) July 3, 2026

Country music stars Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, and Maren Morris were captured loading into a car heading to the Garden, along with actress Dakota Johnson.

Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and more are seen making their way to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. (🎥: BACKGRID) pic.twitter.com/kkxrLnCiIu — E! News (@enews) July 3, 2026

Dakota Johnson departs her hotel for Taylor Swift’s wedding looking for gorgeous in a black halter dress that shows off lots of leg! 🔥 (🎥: Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/3bewntl7Gm — ExtraTV (@extratv) July 3, 2026

Comedian Nikki Glaser, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, musician Aaron Dessner, and actress Julianne Moore were also there, as well as Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Nikki Glaser, George Stephanopoulos, Aaron Dessner, and Julianne Moore all show their QR codes as they arrive at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden Wedding. pic.twitter.com/PvigjpOXPV — New York Magazine (@NYMag) July 3, 2026

Mike Vrabel and his wife, Jen, step into a car as they head to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at MSG. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LxOgyxz7Ft — Page Six (@PageSix) July 3, 2026

According to an internal police memo reviewed by The New York Times, the ceremony began at 5:30 pm, with the festivities set to run until 2 am on Saturday. Musical legends Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney are expected to perform later on Friday night.

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