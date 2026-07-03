Here Are the Celebs Spotted Arriving at Taylor Swift’s Wedding
A steady stream of A-list celebrities began arriving at Madison Square Garden on Friday for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding.
The spectacle has prompted an unusually massive media presence. Streets surrounding the stadium are closed, and 135 NYPD officers have been deployed to secure the area. According to The New York Times, which assigned two dozen reporters and editors to cover the event, “by the numbers, the reporting and editing power is akin to what The Times dedicates to a marquee awards ceremony like the Oscars or the Emmys.”
Of the 1,000 expected guests, here’s who has been spotted so far.
“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis and Ethan Hawke, who starred in Swift’s music video for “Fortnight,” made their way into the Garden on Friday.
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay, who recently sat alongside Swift at the New York Knicks game, was also spotted waving to fans by The New York Times.
Actor Hugh Grant was seen making his way to the arrival tent.
Singer Benson Boone, who opened for Swift’s Eras Tour in London, also made an appearance.
Supermodel and longtime Swift friend Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Bradley Cooper were photographed en route.
Another longtime friend, Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner — Jared Kushner’s brother — were snapped by paparazzi.
Country music stars Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, and Maren Morris were captured loading into a car heading to the Garden, along with actress Dakota Johnson.
Comedian Nikki Glaser, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, musician Aaron Dessner, and actress Julianne Moore were also there, as well as Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.
According to an internal police memo reviewed by The New York Times, the ceremony began at 5:30 pm, with the festivities set to run until 2 am on Saturday. Musical legends Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney are expected to perform later on Friday night.
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