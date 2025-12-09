Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has announced on Fox & Friends that he is throwing his hat into the ring for New York Governor.

“I’m very honored and proud that I’m gonna be on Fox & Friends with you right now to announce that I’m running for governor of the state of New York,” Blakeman told co-host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday. “I’m seeking the Republican and conservative nominations. We wanna put New York first. We wanna make it more affordable. We wanna make New York safer. And we wanna make people in New York happy again.”

Blakeman will face off against fellow Republican Elise Stefanik and incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul.

Before Blakeman joined the race, polling showed Stefanik with the edge over Hochul.

When asked on Monday about the possibility of two Donald Trump loyalists running for the same office and who he would prefer to endorse, the president said:

“She’s great. He’s also great. I’ll think about it, but he’s great and she’s great. We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Watch above via Fox News.