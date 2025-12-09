‘Don’t Be Dramatic!’ Trump Snaps at Reporter’s Warning That Voters Are in Holiday Budget Squeeze Due to ACA Uncertainty

President Donald Trump snapped that Politico’s White House chief Dasha Burns was being “dramatic” as she warned American households were budgeting for “holiday presents” and 2026 around a looming healthcare subsidies cliff edge.

During a sitdown at the White House with the president, Burns pressed Trump on whether he would act to prevent a premium spike if the Affordable Care Act tax subsidies expire, set to lapse at the end of December.

Asked directly if he would urge Congress to keep the subsidies alive while he negotiates a broader overhaul, Trump said: “I don’t know. I’m gonna have to see.”

He attacked former President Barack Obama for setting up the ACA, lambasting his original predecessor as someone who “knew nothing about health care.”

The White House had planned to unveil a temporary extension proposal in late November before abruptly delaying the announcement, deepening uncertainty around an issue that has eluded Trump for years. Despite repeatedly promising to release a comprehensive alternative to the ACA, no such plan has emerged.

When Burns noted that families are “planning” their holiday budgets with the view that an imminent expiration threatens to push insurance premiums sharply higher in 2026, Trump cut her off:

“Look, don’t be dramatic,” he said. “Don’t be dramatic.”

He added: “Here’s what I want to… I know. And what I want to do is help them.”

“So will their premiums go up?” Burns pressed.

Trump returned to familiar attacks, arguing: “I’m giving them money. I want to give the money to the people to buy their own health care. That’s a good thing, not a bad thing. The Democrats don’t want to do that. They want the insurance companies to continue to make a fortune. The Democrats are owned by the insurance companies. They want the insurance companies to get these trillions of dollars.”

He continued: “Trillions of dollars goes to the insurance companies. I want that money to go to the people and let the people go out and buy their own health care. It works like magic. But you know who doesn’t want it? The Democrats, because they’re corrupt people because they’re totally owned and bought by the insurance companies.”

Burns returned: “So at this point, most likely premiums will go up and you will find another –”

“Your premiums could go down if you did what I want to do. I want to give the money,” he replied.

“That’s going to take time, sir,” the journalist said.

“Ready? I want to give the people better health insurance for less money. The people will get the money and they’re gonna buy the health insurance that they want,” he concluded.

Watch above via YouTube.