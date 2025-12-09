Trump Trashes ‘Decaying’ Europe’s ‘Weak’ Leaders for ‘Destroying Their Countries’

President Donald Trump trashed European allies in Europe as a “decaying” bloc led by “weak” leaders who are “destroying their countries” in a new interview that dropped on Monday.

Speaking with Politico’s White House Bureau Chief Dasha Burns at the White House, the president doubled down on criticisms of Europe that were already laid out in his new National Security Strategy.

European leaders, Trump argued, have lost control of migration, although he praised right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán and Poland for their strict border policies.

I just think he’s doing a very good job in a different sense on immigration. His country’s landlocked. You know, he’s got a different kind of a country. He doesn’t have the sea, so he can’t have ships coming in with energy. Uh, he’s got a big pipe coming in from Russia. They’ve had it for a long time. It’s a different situation he’s got. But one thing he … one thing he’s really gotten right is the immigration because he… he allows nobody in his country. And Poland has done a very good job in that respect, too. But most European, uh, nations, uh, they’re… they’re decaying. They’re decaying.

Burns then pressed the president on how European leaders might be “a little freaked out” by his stance and “posture,” but Trump rejected that view.

“No, they should be freaked out by what they’re doing to their countries. They’re destroying their countries,” he replied.

Burns began to quote European Council President António Costa’s response to Trump’s National Security Strategy document, urging Washington to respect Europe’s “sovereignty” and warned that “allies do not threaten to interfere in the democratic life” of partners.

The president, however, cut her off:

TRUMP: And they’re people I like. Look, they’re people I like. I get along with ’em. You … you know that. But they can’t let this happen, and it gets to a point where you can’t really correct it. They’ll be a point, and it’s very close to that point … BURNS: And what will that mean? TRUMP: It will mean that they’re no longer going to be strong nations or they’ll be … BURNS: Does that mean they … they won’t be allies anymore? TRUMP: Or they’ll be uh … well, it depends. You know, it depends. They’ll change their ideology, obviously, because the people coming in have a totally different ideology. But uh, it’s uh … it’s gonna make them much weaker. They’ll be a much … they’ll be much weaker, and they’ll be much different.

Trump went on to single out London mayor Sadiq Khan as “a disaster” and railed that “he’s got a totally different ideology of what he’s supposed to have,” but somehow keeps winning elections.

“But I hate what’s happened to London, and I hate what’s happened to Paris. I hate when I see it,” he added.

Burns then questioned the rhetoric, arguing that it was “hard to tell” whether he was trying to “send kind of a message of tough love” to push reform or whether he simply viewed European leaders as “weak.”

The president replied:

I think they’re weak, but I also think that they want to be so politically correct. They don’t … I think they don’t know what to do. Europe doesn’t know what to do. They don’t know what to do on trade either. I mean, I look at a lot of the trade, you know, situation that’s going on over there. It’s a little bit dangerous. But… but Europe uh, they want to be politically correct, and it makes them weak. That’s what makes them weak.

The remarks land as European negotiators are struggling to revive talks over the Russia-Ukraine war, while fears grow that Trump could withdraw his support for Kyiv entirely.

Trump offered no comfort, declaring Russia “obviously” in a stronger position and dismissing Europe’s role in the diplomatic effort: “They talk, but they don’t produce, and the war just keeps going on and on.”

“It sounds like you want to see some pretty massive changes in Europe,” Burns said, before Trump replied that he believed allies on the continent “should get the people out that came into the country illegally.”

Watch above via YouTube.