‘Look In The Mirror!’ Whoopi Goldberg GOES OFF on JD Vance for Blaming Violent Rhetoric On Democrats

The View host Whoopi Goldberg opened Tuesday’s show by calling on Republican running mate Senator JD Vance (R-OH) to quit putting the blame for violent rhetoric on Democrats and instead to “look in the mirror” at former President Donald Trump’s past comments.

Vance called on liberals “to tone down the rhetoric” during a speech in Atlanta on Monday night following Sunday’s foiled assassination plot against Trump that happened as the Republican nominee was playing golf in Florida. The senator called on liberals “to cut this crap out” before somebody gets hurt.

Goldberg opened Tuesday’s show by warning viewers that the crew were about “to talk about some idiotic stuff” before running the clip of Vance.

Goldberg launched into her monologue, addressing Vance: “Clearly you haven’t been to one of your boss’ rallies, because you believe this insanity.”

Pivoting to Trump, the host continued to applause:

I mean, he has been inciting violence since 2016. Telling them to beat up hecklers, threatening to shoot looters and migrants. I don’t remember Bill Clinton [doing that] when [the White House] was sprayed by 29 shots. I don’t remember Obama blaming opponents when his White House was shot up in 2011. You have to really take a look in a mirror to see the reflection. One of the reasons that everybody has survived is because the Secret Service has been doing their job. Let’s start with that. So, quit blaming folks.

