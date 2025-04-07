Newsmax Guest Offers Wild Defense of Trump Golfing as Markets Tumble: ‘Don’t Want People to See You Stressed Out’

A Newsmax guest defended President Donald Trump’s decision to play golf while the stock markets continued to tumble on Monday, claiming it was a strategic move to prevent the president’s opponents from seeing him “stressed out.”

During a discussion on Newsmax’s Wake Up America about the economic effect of President Trump’s tariffs, and the media’s reaction to them, guest Mark Kaye said:

The big thing I saw was they were all complaining that President Donald Trump was casually playing golf over the weekend. Well, when you’re in the middle of a negotiation, you don’t want people to see you stressed out. You don’t want them thinking that you’ve made a mistake. So Donald Trump goes, “Here’s the deal. It’s Liberation Day, you’re all getting reciprocal tariffs. I’m going to go hit the links,” and now all of the other countries realize that Donald Trump is not losing sleep over this, and that they are going to be losing a large portion of their GDP.

He continued, “So yes, whenever Donald Trump makes a move, whether it’s good or bad for the economy, the other networks, the Democrats, the mainstream media, or the legacy media, they are going to react negatively because they are trying their best to make Donald Trump, one of the most popular presidents in the entire history of our country, look bad and make their party, one of the most unpopular in the history of this country, look, I don’t know, not as bad as they actually are.”

Newsmax host Sharla McBride responded, “And you know what, is playing golf that bad when we saw our previous president laying on the beach every single weekend? At least this president is getting some exercise, right?”

Watch above via Newsmax.