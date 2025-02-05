Reporter Asks Trump Press Secretary About Comedian Hosting WHCD Calling Trump ‘A Toddler With His Pants Pulled Down’

A reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) hiring a comedian who called President Donald Trump a “toddler” to host this year’s dinner.

The White House Correspondents Dinner is a tradition in Washington, D.C. dating back decades where the president joins the press for a black-tie dinner hosted by a comedian. Trump skipped the dinner every year during his first term (perhaps still scarred by his attendance of the 2011 dinner, when then-President Barack Obama ruthlessly mocked him).

This year, the WHCA asked comedian Amber Ruffin to take center stage at the event. On Wednesday, Daily Caller White House reporter Reagan Reese was called on at the press briefing and asked Leavitt if Trump will attend this year’s dinner. She noted Ruffin’s remark about Trump:

REESE: The WHCA announced that comedian Amber Ruffin, who has called the president a toddler with his pants pulled down, will be the entertainment for this year’s Correspondents Dinner. Does the White House have a reaction to this choice? And will the president be attending the dinner this year? LEAVITT: Certainly an interesting choice. I have the president’s invitation on my desk. I have the invitation for myself on my desk as well. Haven’t talked to the president about it. When he makes his decision, I will let you all know. But definitely an interesting choice of the comedian. I’ll talk to the boss about it and see what we decide.

