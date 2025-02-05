Trump Press Secretary Says White House Canceling Its Politico Subscriptions When Asked By MAGA TV Host

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared on Wednesday that the cancelling of government Politico subscriptions is part of a President Donald Trump’s effort to reduce government waste.

Politico was drawn into debate around United States Agency for International Development (USAID) after some on social media erroneously claimed that the federal government was directly funding Politico to the tune of $8 million. The number actually stems from subscriptions to Politico’s Pro editorial product, common in many government offices where employees are seeking the deep dive information on DC politics.

The payments were only noticed by the public as Trump and Elon Musk, through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) advisory group, have made moves to shutter USAID.

Real America’s Voice host Brian Glenn — also the boyfriend of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — asked Leavitt during a Wednesday press briefing about these payments to Politico, and Leavitt immediately confirmed that “payments” to Politico were being cancelled. Leavitt described the subscriptions as “essentially subsidizing” Politico.

She said:

Coming out here to the briefing room, I was made aware of the funding from USAID to media outlets, including Politico who has a seat in the room. I can confirm the more than eight million taxpayer dollars have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to Politico on the taxpayer’s time will no longer be happening. The DOGE team is working on canceling those payments now. Again, this is a whole-of-government effort to ensure that we are going line by line when it comes to the federal government’s books, and this president and his team are making decisions across the board on, do these receipts serve the interest of the American people? Is this a good use of the American taxpayers’ money? If it is not that funding will no longer be sent abroad and taxpayers will see significant savings because of that effort.

