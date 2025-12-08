‘There Is No Way!’ Fox Newser Pops Champagne Over Jasmine Crockett’s Impending Senate Bid

Fox News’ Marc Thiessen confidently predicted that Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) impending Senate bid would come up short on Monday.

The progressive Democrat is widely expected to throw her hat in Texas’s 2026 Senate race in the coming days, a prospect that the conservative Thiessen relished during a conversation with anchor Dana Perino.

“She’s [Crockett] got about as much chance of being the next senator from Texas as I do to have being the next senator from California,” remarked Thiessen after being prompted by Perino. “Her candidacy would be exactly everything that’s wrong with the modern Democratic Party today. It’s what I would call the first iteration of the Mamdani fallacy, which is that the lesson of the last off-year elections was ‘We gotta go out and find some more energetic leftists to energize our base and run just like Mamdani did.’ And the problem with that is is Mamdani won in deep blue New York against a disgraced former governor. That doesn’t work in swing states, and it certainly doesn’t work in deep red Texas. There is no way that the state of Texas is going to send Jasmine Crockett to the United States Senate as their as their elected representative.”

After asking about what Crockett’s rise says about Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin, Thiessen replied:

Well, it’s just he’s not guiding the Democratic Party in the direction it needs to go to. I mean the Democratic Party’s popularity is at a 35-year low right now. Sixty-three percent disapproval. Part-, the last time the Democrats had above 50% approval was in the 1990s under Bill Clinton. Maybe that should tell you something. You’ve been consistently moving further and further to the left, and you’re becoming consistently less and less popular. What the Democrats need if they want to come back and out of the political wilderness is they need less socialism and more triangulation. I would go back and look at how Bill Clinton won won two terms in the presidency, because they’re heading in the wrong direction.

