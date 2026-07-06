‘You’re a Fraud’: Dan Bongino Flips Out on Chris Cuomo for Calling Him Out Over Epstein Files

Dan Bongino went off on Chris Cuomo, accusing him of being a “fraud” who bashes him in public but still has the audacity to have his NewsNation producers “begging” Bongino to come on his show.

Cuomo sparked the former FBI deputy director’s fury on Monday when he ripped Bongino’s handling of the files on dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

The cable host asked on X “why ANY of you are ok with bongino” — which he lowercased — “saying this after he did you dirty on epstein?”

That was in response to Bongino calling out Tucker Carlson, whom Bongino has been waiting to give him the green light so he can share text messages between the two. Bongino skewered Cuomo for butting in.

“Did you dirty? What the f*ck are you talking about? I busted my ass on that case,” Bongino posted. “Did you miss that entire news cycle?”

He continued:

Remember when you kissed my ass when I saw [you] at the UFC? Remember your people begging me to be on your sh*tty show? (Receipts attached). You’re a fraud. Go back to posing naked in your backyard while playing with life sized Q-Tips with your brother.

He then included a screenshot of a presumed Cuomo producer texting him to come on their show multiple times.

Did you dirty? What the fuck are you talking about? I busted my ass on that case. Did you miss that entire news cycle?

Remember when you kissed my ass when I saw at the UFC? Remember your people begging me to be on your shitty show? (Receipts attached). You’re a fraud. Go back… pic.twitter.com/XacP1XXl3n — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 6, 2026

“Hey dan- don’t want to keep blowing you up if you aren’t interested but I wanna get you on with Chris Cuomo,” one message from January 14 said. “Can we chat to find a night to have you speak with him?”

Bongino didn’t respond.

He was hit with another text 12 days later, seeing if he was interested in coming on. “Want to make this convo happen!!” the unnamed sender said. Bongino didn’t respond. The mystery producer then asked four days later if Bongino was interested — and again he didn’t respond.

Bongino’s scorched earth response to Cuomo also included a screenshot from a recent article in The New York Times, where Bongino pressed Trump administration officials to be more proactive on releasing Epstein files.

“It’s not an online story,” Bongino said, per the report. “You don’t understand.”

Cuomo had not responded to Bongino’s post by 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon, a few hours after Bongino sent it.

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