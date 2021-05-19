10-Year-Old Tells Tucker He’s Ready for Masks to End: ‘I Miss Seeing People’s Faces’

A 10-year-old boy from Martin County, Florida who asked his school board to drop a mask mandate — and accused his teacher of mask hypocrisy — made his case in a Tuesday interview with Tucker Carlson.

“One teacher walks around with a clipboard of referrals for any student whose mask isn’t on properly,” Felix A. Williams Elementary School student John Provenzano told his school board this month in a two-minute speech that went viral online. “It makes me feel scared. That same teacher yells at us for having a mask down to drink water while we’re outside in the car line. She told us we had to wait until we were in our parents’ car to have a drink of water. She had her mask down the entire time she was yelling at us.”

Expounding on the speech in his interview with Carlson, Provenzano said that when he bumped into his teacher outside of school, she didn’t recognize him, noting, “We’re stuck in a classroom wearing a mask for seven hours a day, so she’s actually never seen me or any of my classmates’ faces before,” Provenzano said.

Provenzano’s father, Michael Provenzano, who was seated next to his son, noted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) eliminated mask mandates for most of the state in October. “We get three minutes at a public meeting,” he said. “There’s no dialogue, so there’s no transparency. but they haven’t provided one scintilla is of that science they’re relying on to make the basis of this decision to keep the kids mandated in masks when everyone else in the state of Florida … is saying, ‘Let’s get life back to normal.’ When can it back to normal for the kids? Why is the school exempted from this?”

The school board voted 4-1 after Provenzano’s speech to continue requiring masks for the remaining 12 days of the school year, though they will be optional for summer school students beginning in June.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]