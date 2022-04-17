Chef José Andrés’s non-profit organization, World Central Kitchen (WCK), was hit during a round of Russian missile attacks in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

In the past month, Andrés’ humanitarian kitchen has put much of its focus into feeding refugees who are fleeing war-torn Ukraine from the invading Russian army. The celebrity chef recently told the media that WCK has provided more than 4 million meals to refugees since the invasion began.

On Saturday, WCK CEO Nate Mook announced one of the organization’s partner restaurants was hit by a missile. Mook posted footage of the building’s devastation and said four restaurant staffers were wounded.

From Mook’s description:

As you can see, tremendous amounts of damage, still a fire in the building there. Right here is the kitchen area. It goes back. A lot of damage to the kitchen as well. A number of staff were wounded. They’re at the hospital right now. Nobody was killed in the restaurant, but we are told that one person was killed in this strike. This was a big hit, as you can see. Over a dozen cars burned out all around me. Pieces of cars in a tree here. Just a tremendous amount of carnage left behind for no reason.

Andrés posted his own statement, saying “The WCK team and our fellow Ukrainians are unnerved but safe after a missile attack on a restaurant in Kharkiv. Giving food in the middle of a senseless war is an act of courage, resilience, resistance…and we will continue cooking.”

El equipo de @WCKitchen y nuestros compañeros ucranianos están enervados pero a salvo después de un ataque con misiles en un restaurante en Kharkiv. Dar de comer en medio de una guerra insensata es un acto de valentía, de resiliencia, de resistencia…y seguiremos cocinando🇺🇦 https://t.co/jGO0gLBo7f — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 16, 2022

On Sunday, Mook spoke to CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield, who asked him how the restaurant’s employees are holding up.

“It really was quite miraculous that more people were not killed or even injured,” he said. “Four staff from the restaurant were injured and taken to the hospital. I visited three of them today. Three women that were still there. One was released. They have a number of burns on their bodies. But they are all in good spirits and they are recovering well.”

Mook went on by commending the WCK’s Ukrainian partners for everything they’ve done, and he said “will continue to do what we can to support them.”

Watch above, via CNN.

