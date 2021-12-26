Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday endorsed the prospect of a Covid-19 vaccine requirement for domestic airline travel.

“There is no vaccine requirement for domestic air travel in the United States,” ABC News’ Jon Karl noted in a Sunday interview with Fauci. “And when the president was asked, ‘Should there be one?” he said that his team has said that it was not necessary at this point. Do you agree with that, that there should not be a vaccine requirement for domestic air travel?”

Fauci replied that the federal government should deploy every measure possible of forcing Americans to become vaccinated, and said a mandate for domestic travel would just be “another level” of forcing people “to get vaccinated.”

“It depends on what you want to use it for,” Fauci said. “I mean, vaccine requirements for people coming in from other countries is to prevent newly infected people from getting into the country. A vaccine requirement for a person getting on the plane is just another level of getting people to have a mechanism that would spur them to get vaccinated, namely, you can’t get on a plane unless you’re vaccinated, which is just another one of the ways of getting requirements, whatever that might be. So, I mean, anything that could get people more vaccinated would be welcome.”

