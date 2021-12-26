Peter Wehner, who has served in the administrations of President Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, and George W. Bush tore into Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday over a recent speech he gave to young conservatives.

Wehner pulled no punches in ridiculing Trump Jr.’s character, which he called riddled with “corruption, ineptitude, and banality.” But, it was Trump Jr.’s recent speech in Phoenix, Arizona at Turning Point USA’s America Fest Conference Wehner took particular issue with.

Wehner wrote in The Atlantic:

Throughout his speech, Don Jr. painted a scenario in which Trump supporters—Americans living in red America—are under relentless attack from a wicked and brutal enemy. He portrayed it as an existential battle between good and evil. One side must prevail; the other must be crushed. This in turn justifies any necessary means to win.

Wehner, a devout Christian and fellow at the Trinity Forum, lambasted Trump Jr. for invoking Christian values in his speech.

“And the former president’s son has a message for the tens of millions of evangelicals who form the energized base of the GOP: the scriptures are essentially a manual for suckers,” Wehner wrote. “The teachings of Jesus have ‘gotten us nothing.’”

Wehner quoted Trump Jr. who said of Christian community values, “We’ve turned the other cheek and I understand sort of the biblical reference, I understand the mentality but it’s gotten us nothing. OK? It’s gotten us nothing while we’ve ceded ground in every major institution.”

Wehner concluded that Trump Jr.’s message is that “the ethic of Jesus has gotten in the way of successfully prosecuting the culture wars against the left.”

“If the ethic of Jesus encourages sensibilities that might cause people in politics to act a little less brutally, a bit more civilly, with a touch more grace? Then it needs to go,” Wehner concluded was the thrust of Trump Jr.’s message to young conservatives.

