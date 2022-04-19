Adam Kinzinger Tells HuffPost He Would ‘Love’ to Run Against Trump in 2024

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) told HuffPost in a piece published on Monday that he “would love” top run against Donald Trump in 2024, were the former president to run.

“I’ll make a decision when we get there, if there’s a need and a desire. It’s truly not anything I’m planning right now, but I’m not going to rule it out,” he said when asked if he’ll run for the White House in 2024. “Look, if we’re in a position, if it’s just terrible candidates and the country’s in a worse place? Maybe. But there’s no grand plan right now.”

When asked if he’d run against Trump were the former president to run for a second term in 2024 after losing re-election in 2020, Kinzinger suggested he would.

“I would love it. I really would,” he said. “Even if he crushed me, like in a primary, to be able to stand up and call out the garbage is just a necessary thing, regardless of who it is. … I think it’d be fun.”

Kinzinger – who is highly critical of Trump especially following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol and was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s second impeachment – announced in October that he won’t run for re-election to the House, where he has served since 2011. The announcement came as his congressional district will be gerrymandered out.

Kinzinger is one of two Republicans serving on the House select committee investigating Jan. 6.

[Disclosure: The author of this article previously interned for Kinzinger’s congressional office.]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com