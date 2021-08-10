Alec Baldwin chimed in with quite the take on Tuesday afternoon concerning the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor announced he will resign in two weeks after the state attorney general issued a report that concluded he engaged in sexual harassment against 11 women. Cuomo hasn’t been criminally charged and denies wrongdoing.

Baldwin took to Twitter shortly after Cuomo announced his resignation and appeared to blame “cancel culture.” He called it “a tragic day”:

Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day.

Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) August 10, 2021

Among the allegations against Cuomo are claims that he groped multiple women’s breasts and butts, and made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to several women.

When his resignation takes effect Cuomo will be replaced by current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will become the first woman to serve as governor of New York.

Baldwin has decried “cancel culture” before. In March he posted a video to Instagram in which he compared it to trawling.

“It’s like a giant, mile-long net and you’re catching a lot of people, many of them who deserve it, and more than a few who don’t,” he said. “Or they don’t deserve to have their careers and their lives destroyed.”

