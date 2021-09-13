Nicki Minaj Not Going to Met Gala Because of Vax Requirement, Says She’ll Get It After She’s ‘Done Enough Research’

By Josh Feldman Sep 13th, 2021
 
Nicki Minaj

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj said Monday she has not gotten vaccinated yet, and while she indicated she will get it soon, she claimed a family member got a side effect from the shot (a claim that was met with a fair amount of skepticism).

Ahead of the Met Gala, Minaj said she’s not going because of its vaccine requirement.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe,” she said, encouraging people to keep masking up.

She said that she recently got covid-19 and, when someone brought up the vaccine’s effectiveness against serious illness, Minaj responded by saying, “I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine.”

The vaccines have been shown to overwhelmingly protect people from serious illness and death.

Minaj even made the stunning claim that a cousin of hers in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine because a friend if theirs “became impotent” and “his testicles became swollen” after being vaccinated:

Minaj did say “I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated” at some point. She tweeted that she would recommend people get the vaccine because of the mandates, and also asked followers for advice on which vaccine they would recommend.

She received criticism for her overall comments, especially her serious claim of an unproven side effect of the vaccine:

