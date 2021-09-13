Nicki Minaj Not Going to Met Gala Because of Vax Requirement, Says She’ll Get It After She’s ‘Done Enough Research’

Nicki Minaj said Monday she has not gotten vaccinated yet, and while she indicated she will get it soon, she claimed a family member got a side effect from the shot (a claim that was met with a fair amount of skepticism).

Ahead of the Met Gala, Minaj said she’s not going because of its vaccine requirement.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe,” she said, encouraging people to keep masking up.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

She said that she recently got covid-19 and, when someone brought up the vaccine’s effectiveness against serious illness, Minaj responded by saying, “I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine.”

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Babe. That’s not true. I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine https://t.co/8Vg60ubZxx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The vaccines have been shown to overwhelmingly protect people from serious illness and death.

Minaj even made the stunning claim that a cousin of hers in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine because a friend if theirs “became impotent” and “his testicles became swollen” after being vaccinated:

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj did say “I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated” at some point. She tweeted that she would recommend people get the vaccine because of the mandates, and also asked followers for advice on which vaccine they would recommend.

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Which vaccine would you recommend? It’s #QueenRadio time. Talk to me — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Take the poll. #QueenRadio Vaccines — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

She received criticism for her overall comments, especially her serious claim of an unproven side effect of the vaccine:

This is like a Pfizer scientist announcing they will pivot to a rap career. Not saying it can't be done, but maybe something best left to the professionals. https://t.co/lOrhn0Pteg — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 13, 2021

really brave of Nicki Minaj to test whether social media companies' treatment of celeb accounts is any different on the day the WSJ Facebook story came out — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) September 13, 2021

your cousin's friend prolly just picked up an STD but please keep going 💀 — king crissle (@crissles) September 13, 2021

Nicki Minaj can’t go to the met gala cause she’s busy conducting a phase 3 efficacy trial in 30,000 volunteers https://t.co/cxG77c1wuB — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) September 13, 2021

Nicki Minaj has 22 million Twitter followers and is spreading anecdotal, unsubstantiated vaccine stories and conspiracy theories. Spreading fake news and rumors to impressionable fans during a pandemic is not cool. — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) September 13, 2021

Nicki Minaj is now spreading misinformation about the COVID vaccine and its side effects. Horrible. https://t.co/YhirtFHmVs — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) September 13, 2021

Nicki, I’d love to talk to you about the COVID vaccine. Impotence is significantly more likely from COVID and there have been no documented cases of impotence associated with the COVID vaccine. — uché blackstock, md (@uche_blackstock) September 13, 2021

We can write a thousand articles about how vaccines are effective in stopping the severity of Covid, and crucial towards curbing the pandemic for us all, but one tweet like this will be held up by millions who are trying to put off getting vaccinated. https://t.co/QkWXTijUY7 — Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) September 13, 2021

I am very tired. https://t.co/STEuRqmJsN — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 13, 2021

