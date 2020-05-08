Almost half of Americans say they won’t get vaccinated [19 percent] or are unsure [26 percent] about getting a vaccine for coronavirus if one is invented, according to a new YahooNews/YouGov poll. Only 55 percent of the population will say yes when it arrives, the poll says.

“If those results were to hold, tens or even hundreds of millions of unimmunized Americans could ultimately undermine any vaccine’s ability to stop the spread of the virus,” the study said.

The numbers are much higher than a January 2020 poll that found 84 percent of Americans believe its very important or important to vaccinate your children. A potential vaccine is expected to be released in 12 to 18 months, but one report said researchers could be ready in September. President Donald Trump predicted a vaccine would be ready by the end of the year, but several experts have disagreed.

Even if a vaccine is created soon, some notable names have said they won’t consider taking it. Most recently, tennis star Novak Djokovic said he’s “opposed to vaccination” if he’s forced to take one for Covid-19.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll summed up why 45 percent of Americans are unsure about a potential vaccination, saying, “The survey’s seemingly contradictory results — caution about risking further spread coupled with skepticism about prevention — share a common source: fear. And that, more than anything else, is what the Yahoo News/YouGov poll found — that Americans are afraid.”

