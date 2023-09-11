Anderson Cooper Taken Completely Aback by Trump’s Rally Playlist: ‘Is That… Phantom of the Opera?’

Anderson Cooper was left visibly confused over former President Donald Trump’s chosen rally playlist from an event on Friday.

Cooper was interviewing CNN Senior National Correspondent Kyung Lah at Trump’s South Dakota rally when booming music in the background quickly took hold of the conversation.

“People in this very large stadium who are waiting for Trump to speak. It doesn’t matter to them politically. What they want to hear is the fight, Anderson,” Lah said as an insane high pitched scream bellowed through the event center.

Cooper tilted his head in confusion as Lah continued to explain the attitudes of rally attendees.

“And I can just scan the room here and I can see multiple people wearing his mugshot as a source of pride,” said Lah.

“Is that — I’m sorry. Is that The Phantom of the Opera soundtrack playing?” Cooper asked as more screams and booming music echoed through the venue.

“It is indeed. We’ve heard [Andrea] Bocelli. We’ve heard Sinéad O’Connor. It’s been an interesting playlist,” Lah replied.

“I’m sure Sinéad O’Connor would have been thrilled to hear that,” Cooper said. “I think we’re going to have to go because the sound is sort of overpowering, but Kyung Lah, thanks very much.”

Watch above via Anderson Cooper 360.

