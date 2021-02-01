Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) recounted her harrowing experience hiding inside the Capitol on January 6th, and how she though she was about to be killed at one point after violent insurrectionists stormed the building. She also publicly revealed for the first time that she is a survivor of sexual assault.

Speaking on Instagram Live on Monday night, the Democratic House member explained how she ducked into a bathroom when she heard yelling and then someone charging into her office.

“I started to hear these yells: ‘Where is she? Where is she?” she recalled.

Ocasio-Cortez then explained that as the bathroom door she was hiding behind began to open, she feared for her life.

“This was the moment where I thought everything was over….that’s when I thought I was going to die,” AOC said.

The New York Democrat also revealed she is a survivor of sexual assault when responding to calls from Congressional Republicans to “move on” from the violent Capitol assault less than a month after five people, including a Capitol police officer, died and countless members of Congress, like Ocasio-Cortez, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, narrowly escaped being overtaken by the mob.

“The folks who tell us to ‘move on,’ that it’s not a big deal, we should forget what’s happened, or even telling us to apologize — these are the same tactics of abusers,” AOC said. “I’m a survivor of sexual assault. And I haven’t told many people that in my life. But, when we go through trauma — trauma compounds on each other.”

