Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defended the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in a new interview with Rachel Maddow.

Some Republicans have publicly railed against the very idea of holding the impeachment trial now with Trump out of office.

The article of impeachment is set to be delivered to the Senate later today, and Schumer said they “have to” look back because “you can’t sweep some of these egregious things under the rug.”

“His act on the 6th was the most despicable thing any president has ever done. And he is the worst president ever. And you cannot just [say] ‘Let’s move on,'” Schumer added.

