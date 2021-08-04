With Covid-19 cases surging in his state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) wishes he could take back the ban on local mask mandates that he signed into law.

The governor indicated his about-face at a briefing on Tuesday. A reporter questioned Hutchinson on the legislation he signed in late April forbidding local officials from implementing mandates.

“Do you regret it now?” The reporter asked, of Hutchinson signing. “Was it a bad decision?”

Hutchinson cited the state’s then-improving Covid outlook, as well as a likely override from the state legislature, as his reasons for signing the mask mandate ban. Now, however, he has reversed course.

“Everything has changed now,” Hutchinson said. “And yes in hindsight, I wish that had not become law. But it is the law. And the only chance we have is either to amend it or for the court to say that it has an unconstitutional foundation.”

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the state has a seven-day rolling case average of 1,973 — the highest numbers since January. With 45.8 percent of adults over 18 fully vaccinated (according to The New York Times), Arkansas has the third-lowest vaccination rate in the country — ahead of only Mississippi and Alabama among all states.

Watch above, via KTEJ.

