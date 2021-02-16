Atlantic Managing Editor Joins Vox as Editor-in-Chief

Swati Sharma, managing editor of The Atlantic, will take over as editor-in-chief of Vox, the digital news company announced Tuesday.

Sharma will take over for editor-in-chief and senior vice president Lauren Williams, who is preparing to launch Capital B, a local and national nonprofit news organization serving Black audiences. Williams, along with Vox co-founder Ezra Klein, announced her departure from Vox in November 2020; Klein joined the New York Times as a columnist and podcast host.

An “extensive, inclusive search” for a new SVP is underway, according to the announcement.

At The Atlantic, Sharma oversaw all of the site’s sections, and was key to the record growth of The Atlantic’s audience, according to the announcement posted to Vox Tuesday.

“I’m thrilled to join an institution that has strong values and a crucial mission and I’m looking forward to collaborating with the talented team already in place to continue producing work that dissects and illuminates big ideas, challenges long-held perceptions, inspires people to live better lives, and fosters the kind of discussion that leads to real change,” Sharma said in the statement.

Before she joined The Atlantic, Sharma was at The Washington Post for more than four years, as deputy general assignment editor and foreign and national security digital editor. She also worked at The Boston Globe, where she coordinated live coverage of the Boston Marathon bombing.

Sharma will start as Vox’s editor-in-chief in March.

