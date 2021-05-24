Authorities Reportedly Investigating Suspicious Package Containing White Powder Sent to Rand Paul’s House

A suspicious package containing white powder was sent to Senator Rand Paul’s home, according to new reports.

Per Politico, Capitol police and the FBI are investigating a package that was sent to the senator’s house in Kentucky.

In a statement to Politico, Paul said “I take these threats immensely seriously” and called out a recent tweet from singer/songwriter Richard Marx that referenced the 2017 incident when Paul was attacked by his neighbor.

“I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume,” Marx tweeted.

“As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter,” Paul said.

