Beto O’Rourke Tells Dean Obeidallah Trump Should Face ‘Criminal Consequences’ Once He’s Removed or Resigns

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump should face “criminal consequences” once he is removed from office, or otherwise relinquishes the presidency.

On Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, the comic asked O’Rourke if Trump should be “the first President in the history of the Republic to be removed from office?”

“I can’t avoid that conclusion,” O’Rourke said. “I don’t see how someone who has so wantonly and openly broken the law — and not just any law. These are the kinds of high crimes that the Founding Fathers first envisioned when they crafted impeachment as a consequence for this kind of abuse of power.”

“If we set the precedent that some people really are above the law and immune from the consequences of their actions, then we will have also decided that this democracy is no longer important and we will lose it,” O’Rourke said, and added “We just can’t allow that to happen.

O’Rourke went on to suggest that impeachment could “bring this country together as we share the same facts and are on the same page — both about what the President has done and what the consequence must be.”

“And maybe like what happened in 1974 during Watergate, we will see some Republicans even come forward, and maybe even some willing to sit down with the President and tell him that the writing is on the wall, and the best thing he can do for this country, and really perhaps for himself, is to step down,” O’Rourke said.

But even if he were to do that, to answer your question, Dean, I don’t think he should be immune from the consequences. Either removal from office, or criminal consequences after he has held office. I think that’s incredibly important.”

Listen to the clip above, via SiriusXM.

