Trump Cuts Loose on Mitt Romney: He is a ‘Pompous Ass’ Who ‘Choked’ and ‘So Bad for R’s!’

President Trump began this week’s Saturday morning rants in the usual fashion, bashing the media for being “fixed” and “corrupt”, but after those few tweets were out of the way he focused his weekend wrath on Senator and former primary opponent Mitt Romney.

“Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics,” Trump began. “If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won.”

The tweets were obviously in response to Romney taking to Twitter on Friday for his own rant against the President, calling out Trump’s “brazen” appeals to China and Ukraine for his own political gain and describing Trump’s actions as “wrong and appalling.”

In reply, Trump sent a pair of angry tweets on Saturday, in what appears to be both a temper fit as well as classic deflection.

Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Over the last few years Romney has repeatedly been highly critical of the President on both his character and his governance, with short breaks during which he accepted Trump’s endorsement or overtures.

