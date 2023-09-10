Biden Calls Climate Deniers ‘Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers’ At International Presser

President Joe Biden called climate change deniers a dwindling group of “lying dog-faced pony soldiers” during an international press conference.

The president held a press conference in Hanoi to cap off his trip to the G20 summit in New Delhi, India and his diplomatic meetings with General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in Vietnam.

Biden took questions from a list of pre-selected reporters, as is customary. When AFP White House Correspondent Aurelia End asked a question about climate change, the president concluded his lengthy response by invoking a colorful expression he says dates back to a John Wayne movie, but which others have suggested is from a Tyrone Power movie:

AURELIA END: You just mentioned the G20. Just this week, the United States warned that if there is no phasing out of fossil fuels, it won’t be possible to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement. There was no agreement at the G20 on fossil fuels. How concerned are you about this lack of consensus?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: … But all kidding aside — so, there’s — we have — I think the other thing that’s dawning on people — many of you who are e- — foreign policy experts have been engaged for a long time. Did you ever think you’d be sitting at a G20 conference where everyone was preoccupied with the notion of global warming? Not a joke. Did you ever think that?

And there’s a — my — my brother loves having — there’s famous lines from movies that he always quotes. You know, it’s — and one — one of them is — there’s — there’s a movie about John Wayne. He’s an Indian scout. And they’re trying to get the Ap- — I think it was the Apache — one — one of the great tribes of America back on the reservation.

And he’s standing with a Union so- — so he’s — they’re all on their — and they’re on their horses in their saddles. And there’s three or four Indians in headdresses, and the Union soldiers — and the Union soldiers are basically saying to the Indians, “Come with me, we’ll take care of you. We’ll — everything will be good.”

And the Indian scou- — the Indian looks at John Wayne and points to the Union soldier and says, “He’s a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”

Well, there’s a lot of lying, dog-faced pony soldiers out there about — about global warming, but not anymore. All of a sudden, they’re all realizing it’s a problem. And there’s nothing like seeing the light.