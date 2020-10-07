Biden Says No Debate if Trump Still Has Covid, But Looks Forward to Facing President ‘If and When He Shows Up’

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he’s looking forward to facing President Donald Trump in another debate “if and when he shows up,” but said “there shouldn’t be a debate” if Trump is still infected with COVID-19.

The Democratic presidential nominee spoke to reporters Tuesday night before boarding his plane, at which time a reporter asked him what he thought about running mate Sen. Kamala Harris debating Vice President Mike Pence before the recommended quarantine time period since his exposure to Trump has expired.

“I think what they’re doing at the Harris debate is, I’m told, I don’t know this for a fact, they’re using plexiglass, and they’re following what the Cleveland Clinic says, people having to be tested,” Biden said.

After agreeing to a plexiglass barrier, then reneging, Pence has re-agreed to the measure for Wednesday night’s debate.

Biden went on to add that “I was tested today again, and negative. I don’t know exactly what the rules are going to be, and I’m not sure that what President Trump is all about now, I don’t know what his status is. I’m looking forward to being able to debate him, but I just hope all the protocols are followed, what’s necessary at the time.”

“Do you feel safe in the same room as someone who still may have covid?” a reporter asked Biden.

“Well, I think if he still has covid, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden said, then added “By the way, I think we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected, and it’s a very serious problem, and so I’ll be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic and what the docs say, the right thing to do. If and when he shows up for the debate.”

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

